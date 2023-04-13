Average long-term mortgage rates drop for the 5th straight week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down for the fifth straight week, positive news for potential homebuyers and a real estate market that’s been chilled by the Federal Reserve’s series of interest rate hikes the past year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate ticked down to 6.27% from 6.28% the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 5%.

The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall—a two-decade high.

The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines during the past year as the Federal Reserve raised its main lending rate nine straight times in a bid to beat back stubborn, four-decade high inflation.

Though supply remains low, home prices are retreating slightly, another development that could lure buyers back into the market. The national median home price slipped 0.2% from February last year to $363,000, marking the first annual decline in 13 years, according to the National Association of Realtors.