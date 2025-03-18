Aucoin Homes purchased lots in this Gonzales development

Homebuilder Aucoin Homes has acquired 17 lots in the Village at Conway residential community in Gonzales, marking a significant expansion within the mixed-use development.

According to a sale recorded last Thursday by the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office, Aucoin Homes LLC purchased the lots from Conway Development Company for $1.2 million. The lots are part of the final plat of Phase 2 of the development.

Ryan Power represented the seller, while Barrett Aucoin represented Aucoin Homes in the transaction.

The Village at Conway is one of two residential communities within the larger Conway mixed-use development, located off Highway 44 on Conway Village Boulevard. Aucoin Homes joins five other builders in the project: Level Homes, Shivers Brothers, Rabalais Homes LLC, Waguespack Homes LLC, and L.R. Mitchell Construction.

Last month, Level Homes purchased 12 lots in the community for nearly $1 million.

When fully built, Conway is expected to feature 929 single-family lots.