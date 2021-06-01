Assisted living company buys 25 acres in Central for $1.175M

Plantation Management Company, which owns and operates skilled nursing and assisted living facilities around Louisiana, bought 25 acres in Central.

Sales documents show that the company, through its Joor Road Property Company LLC, paid $1.175 million for the 25-acre site near Hooper and Joor roads.

Selling the property were Paul and Deanna Burns of Baton Rouge, who have owned the land since 1992. The deal closed May 25.

The Denham Springs-based Plantation Management Company operates 16 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout the state. Its two top officials, Buster Quirk and Scott Quirk, sit on the board of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, according to the trade organization’s website.