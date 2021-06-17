Ascension Parish to vote on 12-month building ban tonight

As the Capital Region braces for a weekend of potentially heavy rain, the Ascension Parish Council tonight will take up a controversial proposal by Parish President Clint Cointment that would ban all new commercial and residential development in the parish for 12 month—a pause Cointment says is needed to help get a handle on the fast-growing area’s flooding and drainage problems.

Ascension Parish was particularly hard hit during flash floods in mid-May that Cointment says underscored the need to pause new development in order to study potential solutions from a comprehensive perspective.

“This is long overdue. This should have been done right after 2016,” Cointment says. “Our rules and regulations are not adequate enough to handle the types of storms and weather patterns we’re having today. That is causing a hardship, safety concerns for our residents and property owners.”

Some new subdivisions in the parish had 2 feet of standing water in the streets following the May 17-18 storms, Cointment says, “which tells you our regulations are not where they need to be when you’re talking about drainage.”

Cointment’s proposal would not impact Ascension Pairhs’s three municipalities—Donaldsonville, Gonzales and Sorrento. Still, it is opposed by the development community.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge has said that while the moratorium serves a useful purpose in forcing elected officials to focus on natural disaster and infrastructure issues, banning all new construction is a misguided attempt to solve Ascension’s drainage issues.

Instead, the HBA of GBR continues to push for maintenance of preexisting drainageways and pump upgrades, believing the parish should be held accountable for this maintenance.

Ascension Parish is not alone in hitting the pause button on new development. Earlier this week, neighboring Iberville Parish approved a 12-month ban on new construction of high-density subdivisions within unincorporated areas east of the Mississippi River. In Baton Rouge, Metro Council member Chauna Banks has introduced a measure that will allow for a discussion of the issue at the council’s meeting later this month. Though no specific ordinance or limitations has been proposed, the item will enable what will no doubt be a controversial debate.

Cointment expects fireworks at his meeting tonight. Earlier this week, he said he had not counted votes on the council but he knows he faces opposition.

“That is one of my greatest fears—that we’ll have certain council members, not all for sure, but certain members who will try to manipulate and create a situation that would set up the administration for failure,” he says. “I hope that doesn’t happen but actions will tell the truth.”

Some parish leaders have said they’d be open to a compromise—perhaps a six-month ban or one that was limited only to new residential developments. But Cointment says a full year is needed to study the full extent of the problem and come up with a series of comprehensive solutions.

The Ascension Parish Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.