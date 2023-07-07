Arthur Lancaster purchases land for Trivento subdivision for $2.75M

Developer Arthur Lancaster purchased 346 acres for $2.75 million this week, where he will build the controversial Trivento subdivision, according to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

He purchased the property through his business entity, Trivento Development LLC. The sellers were Kizer Enterprises Inc. and Showdown Properties LLC.

D.R. Horton has been tapped to build more than 900 single-family homes on the property, but those plans have drawn objections over concerns that the subdivision’s size would overload the capacity of the local school district and fire department, as reported in Daily Report.

Located on Groom Road west of Baker, the site lies within Zachary’s school district and fire department. Residents and school board members worry that the city lacks the facilities and teachers to accommodate more than 900 families, while the fire department has expressed concerns that the developer’s roads would be inadequate.

The Planning Commission denied the development’s plans in August 2021, but a simple majority voted to approve revised plans for the subdivision in January 2022.