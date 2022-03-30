Art Lancaster buys shopping center near Amazon fulfillment center site

A company represented by local developer Arthur Lancaster bought the Monterrey Plaza Shopping Center near the future Amazon fulfillment center on Florida Boulevard for $1.65 million on Monday.

The shopping center, near the corner of Florida Boulevard and Monterrey Boulevard, sits on 6.24 acres.

The buyer was 9275 Monterrey Plaza LLC and the seller was the Succession of George J. Ackel Jr., represented by Metairie attorney Harold Molaison.

The shopping center is the most recent parcel to be bought near the Amazon center, which is still under construction. Geaux Clean Car Wash bought a lot at Cortana Place in December for an undisclosed amount, and a Planet Fitness franchisee bought the former Furniture Mart last summer for $2.5 million.