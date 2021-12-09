Arlington Marketplace sells for $30M to California investor

A California-based investor bought Arlington Marketplace, the Rouses-anchored shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive, for $30.1 million Wednesday.

The large shopping center, located near LSU and next to Arlington Cottages and Townhomes, is one of the newest shopping centers in that area of south Baton Rouge.

The buyer is Fred Pratt, a California investor, says Justin Langlois of Stirling Properties, who helped broker the deal. Pratt liked that the center was grocery store-anchored and that so many of its tenants are deemed essential. Many of the center’s tenants focus on food and health.

“Market conditions are phenomenal for grocery-anchored shopping centers,” Langlois says. “There’s not a lot on the market right now and grocers have never had stronger sales than the last 18-24 months.”

In addition to Rouses, Arlington houses CC’s Coffee House, Mid Tap and WingStop, among other businesses.

Along with the shopping center, a 38,000-square-foot site next to Rouses was included in the deal, Langlois says, and the new owner plans to market the site for retail or hospitality.

The center’s seller was Arizona-based commercial real estate agency Eisenberg Company, which has owned Arlington Marketplace since its construction in 2018.