Apartments next to LSU Nicholson Gateway sold to NOLA investors

The Ivy Courtyard Apartments, near the Nicholson Drive and Chimes Street intersection, has been sold to a New Orleans-based investment group for $945,000.

Traditionally occupied by students, the 22-unit apartment complex sits next to the northern border of LSU’s campus and adjacent to the Nicholson Gateway development, completed in 2018. The complex, built in 1900, features two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and has a pool and courtyard in the center of the development.

Wyoming Street LLC, whose officer and manager is listed on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website as James Lowell Landry Jr. of Lafayette, sold the property to 3350 Wyoming LLC of New Orleans. Officers of the New Orleans-based investment group’s LLC are listed online as James Hance, Philip Rosenberg, DMP Fund LLC, Anchor Capital Partners LLC, Tom Nelson, Michael Pizzolatto Sr. and Joy Pizzolatto.

The deal closed Friday. Mark Segalla and Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty represented the seller, while Chris Gremillion with NAI/Latter & Blum represented the buyer.