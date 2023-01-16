Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District

Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane.

The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents.

Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land uses in the area and would support the Baton Rouge Health District “to further enhance its role and attraction as an economic development engine.”

The project is on Tuesday’s Planning Commission agenda and would not need to go before the Metro Council.