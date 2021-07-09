America has spoken: home prices will keep rising

A majority of U.S. adults are predicting average home prices in their area will continue to rise next year, according to a recent Gallup survey, with just 10% of respondents saying home prices will retreat.

People expecting home prices to rise is no shocker—it’s happened every year since 2013—but, as Route Fifty reports, this survey’s 71% is the highest seen by Gallup since 2005. Those in the South are even giddier, with 72% expecting prices to keep moving on up.

Home prices, thanks to post-pandemic pent-up demand and higher construction materials cost, have been rising throughout 2021, trigging bidding wards as well as keeping some cash-tight buyers out of the market.The median price for an existing home in May 2021 was $350,300, up a record 24% from May 2020.

An Urban Land Institute analysis found the severest housing cost burdens are being experienced by middle-income households located in the nation’s more populous areas. Moreover, lower-income households are more likely to struggle with finding affordable rental units. Read the full story.