Alvarez Construction buys 21 lots in the Villas at White Oak

Alvarez Construction bought 21 lots Tuesday morning in the Villas at White Oak development off George O’Neal Road.

Alvarez, represented by Carlos Alvarez, bought the lots for nearly $1.5 million, according to land records. The company acquired lots one through 10 and lots 29-39.

Alvarez Construction is the exclusive builder for the White Oak community, according to the company’s website. The development features a single entrance and exit with 39 homesites. The community is arranged in a “T” shape that ends with a small community lake.

Homes in the Villas at White Oak start around $279,000, with Alvarez offering two-, three- and four-bedroom designs with a mixture of modern style and traditional architecture.

The development, located near White Oak Plantation, drew criticism in 2018 from neighbors who were concerned the new subdivision would increase their flooding risk and bring more traffic through the area. At the time, the development was planned to have 58 homesites, which would require the property to be rezoned to accommodate that many houses. Nick Fakouri with Tower Capital Corp. told WAFB-TV at the time that he was considering downsizing the development to 39 homesites, which wouldn’t require rezoning.