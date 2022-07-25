Aldi grocery store chain purchases Siegen Village property for $1.87M 

The Aldi grocery store chain has purchased property in the Siegen Village Shopping Center on North Rieger Road for $1.87 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The 1.84-acre location was previously occupied by Office Depot.

The grocer currently has locations in Lafayette, New Iberia and Slidell, with a second Lafayette location scheduled to open soon, according to Aldi’s website.

Records list the seller as Louisiana-based GC Siegen LLC, whose registered agent is Business Filings Inc.