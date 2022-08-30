Acadian Place Apartments sells for $7.32M

Acadian Place Apartments, located across the street from Flannery Road Park on South Flannery Road, has been sold for $7.32 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

An online listing for the 120-unit complex shows that it was built in 1973. Attempts to contact the apartment complex by phone were unsuccessful prior to this morning’s deadline.

The seller was Louisiana-registered Acadian Place Partners LLC, whose registered agent is Timothy F. Hand, according to the company’s business filings on record with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The complex was purchased by two companies: Acadian Place 2022 LLC and Acadian Place 2022 Holbox LLC, both of which are registered in Delaware. Sale records indicate that Acadian Place 2022 LLC acquired an undivided 99% interest in the complex, while Acadian Place 2022 Holbox LLC acquired an undivided 1% interest. Business filings for the LLCs show that Mandeville’s Corporate Creations Network Inc. is the registered agent for both.