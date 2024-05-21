A snapshot of the commercial real estate market in Baton Rouge

Commercial sales transactions in East Baton Rouge Parish are down nearly 8%, with the 12-month trailing volume totaling $545.8 million last month.

Here’s how each sector is performing, according to the latest data compiled by Elifin Realty:

Office

This sector saw the most significant decline at 11.71%. The trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $72.2 million in April compared to $81.8 million in March. In addition to the decrease in volume, the office sector saw a 2% decline in deal velocity.

Property values are down 3.27%. The trailing average price per square foot was $145.77 in April and $150.70 in March.

Branon Pesnell, with Marcus & Millichap, explained at the Trends seminar that he anticipates development activity in the office sector will be “slow to nonexistent” this year due to high interest rates, slowing demand and increased construction costs.

Multifamily

The multifamily sector saw a 10.2% decrease in sales volume. The trailing 12-month sales volume was $228.9 million in April compared to $254.9 million in March. Deal velocity is also down 5.26%.

Retail

The dollar volume in this sector remained steady at $98.8 million in April. Retail posted a 3.13% gain in deal velocity and a 2.46% decline in price per square foot. From February to March, this sector experienced the most significant decrease in sales volume. The trailing 12-month sales volume was $98.9 million at the end of March compared to $107.4 million at the end of February.

Industrial and land

The industrial sector posted a 2.55% increase in sales volume, from $52.6 million in March to $54 million in April. The deal velocity remained steady while property values decreased by 8.6%.

The industrial real estate market continues to find itself in a state of “gridlock and stagnation” even as the national market appears to be in the midst of a healthy cycle, according to Lee & Associates President and Managing Principall Evan Scroggs, who also spoke at Trends.

In the land sector, sales volume decreased 9.96%, from $68.2 million in March to $62 million in April. Deal velocity was up 1.54%, and property values went up by 1.46%.