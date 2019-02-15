140 acres sold near Zachary for $1.5M

Cody Fortier, Kyle Bratton and Ben LeBlanc bought some 140 acres next to the planned Templeton Ridge development near Zachary, according to sales documents.

Operating as CKB Development LLP, the three purchased the rural property, near the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 964, from LEC Minerals & Investments Inc. and the Crumholt family. They also have an option to purchase the remaining 130 acres of the tract at the same price per acre before September 2020.

Fortier, Bratton and LeBlanc, partners for the Port Allen-based Apache Contractors and BKM Trucking LLC, were unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The property sits directly next to the 201-acres Robert Daigle, the mixed-use developer who was behind the Village of River Ranch in Lafayette, purchased in September for the planned Templeton Ridge development, scheduled to break ground this year.