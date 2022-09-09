Would eliminating state income tax make Louisiana more competitive? 

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, believes dropping Louisiana’s income tax would put the state on a path to compete with the booming economies of Florida and Texas, two states that don’t tax personal income.

“This is really for all the marbles,” Nelson tells USA Today Network. “Our tax code is the fundamental problem we face that is holding us back.”

Nelson and others who support the elimination hope to craft a plan to overhaul Louisiana’s tax code during a series of at least four meetings of the House Ways and Means Committee, the panel that writes tax policy along with its Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs counterpart.

Republican House Ways & Means Committee Chair Stuart Bishop of Lafayette has scheduled the first meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, prompted by Nelson’s House Resolution 178 passed in the Legislature during its spring session.

Though Louisiana’s overall tax burden is competitive with its neighboring states, Nelson argues that navigating its complex maze of credits and deductions discourages economic development and encourages its people to seek opportunities in other states. Read the full story.