With hearing in St. George appeal over, it’s back to waiting for litigants

Following this morning’s hearing, both sides in the fight over whether the incorporation of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish should be allowed to go forward will await the appeals court’s decision.

“They could issue an opinion tomorrow,” says Andrew Murrell, a spokesperson for the incorporation effort. “They could issue an opinion in two months.”

Murrell says members of the three-judge panel with the Louisiana Court of Appeal for the First Circuit clearly had done their homework and peppered attorneys with questions. He says the small courtroom was packed, mostly with incorporation supporters.

“It went well for us,” he says. “Every time we get to tell our story, it’s favorable.”

Judge Martin Coady in May ruled that St. George’s incorporation as planned is unreasonable under state law. He doubted the potential new municipality’s ability to fund services and said incorporation could damage Baton Rouge’s finances.

There isn’t much precedent about when an incorporation should be considered “reasonable,” and the losing side might seek clarity on that point from the Louisiana Supreme Court. But Brett Furr, an attorney representing Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole in their effort to block incorporation, says “the [trial court] record is overwhelming” in their favor and he doubts the state high court would even take the case.

“There are all different facets of the law where the reasonableness standard is applied,” Furr says, noting that he would expect a decision in 60-90 days. “You leave it to the trial court to decide [whether something is reasonable], and they made that decision here.”