With DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson stepping down, is gubernatorial bid ahead?

Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson is retiring from his position after seven years, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon.

Wilson, who has worked with the DOTD for more than 16 years, will leave his office March 4.

Wilson has been mentioned as a potential Democratic candidate in the fall election to replace the term-limited Edwards as governor, but so far has not announced a run.

During his tenure with DOTD, Louisiana invested nearly $5.5 billion in infrastructure projects around the state comprising more than 2,230 projects compiling nearly 7,000 miles of improvements. Under Wilson’s leadership, Louisiana has addressed several long-needed projects including the dredging of the Mississippi River and widening Interstate 10. Wilson was recognized nationally for his work when he was elected as the first African American president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials in 2020-2021. See the announcement.