Willow Ridge annexation request generating controversy

A request for annexation into the city of Baton Rouge filed by a dozen homeowners in the Willow Ridge subdivision, which sits on the border between the city and the prospective city of St. George, is expected to generate intense debate at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting.

The annexation request is one of several originally filed earlier this year that the council is scheduled to consider this week.

Unlike the others, however—one, filed jointly by Woman’s Hospital, H&E Equipment Services and Materra Development straddling Airline Highway; the other by Resource Bank on Jefferson Highway—the Willow Ridge petition is controversial because it involves a single neighborhood, where only 12 of 40 homeowners are seeking annexation into Baton Rouge.

Further complicating matters, the 12 homes are not all immediately adjacent to each other in the subdivision.

Like the neighborhood she represents, Council member Laurie White Adams is torn over the issue. She says she’s heard from both sides and doesn’t know yet how she will vote.

“I have been doing research, looking at other cities around the country, and have found places where the center of a road may be in one city and the other side might be in another city, but I have not found anything where there is the checkerboard look,” she says. “There are implications to that. Implications for this neighborhood in 30 or 40 years and the property value of those who live in it. Our job is to be stewards of this moment but also of the future.”

The annexation requests come nearly two years after a majority of voters within the footprint of the prospective city of St. George voted to approve incorporation. But the new city has yet to materialize because of a legal challenge to the matter.

While the case slowly makes its way through the 19th Judicial District Court, several property owners have successfully been annexed into the city of Baton Rouge without opposition.

But Willow Ridge, home to both St. George organizer Lionel Rainey III and prominent St. George opponent Bill Benedetto, could prove to be the exception to the pattern.

St. George supporters, who oppose the request, argue that annexation could cause confusion and disruption of municipal services. They characterize the Willow Ridge petition as a desperate effort to “hurt St. George.”

“There is no other reason they keep pushing this for a small minority,” Rainey says. “They just want to hurt the St. George movement.”

Supporters of the annexation request argue that services will continue as before. Indeed, the St. George incorporation petition specifically states that sanitation and garbage collection, sewerage services, EMS and 911 services will continue to be provided through agreements with the parish. They also point out that a majority of voters in the precinct comprising Willow Ridge voted against incorporation in 2019.

“Somehow in all of this discussion of the annexations the people who are desiring by right to annex into the city are in some corners being treated as the villains,” says attorney Charles Landry, who has filed all of the annexation petitions. “They’re the victims in this.”

Landry says his clients are pressing forward with their petition despite the opposition.

Rainey says he thinks the opposition will prevail, though he concedes the council vote could go either way.

Regardless of what happens with Willow Ridge, the other requests for annexation are expected to be approved.

The council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Metro Council chambers at City Hall.