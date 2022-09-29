Will Louisiana’s Senate candidates debate? 

Will Louisiana voters have a chance to see the frontrunners in the state’s Nov. 8 U.S. Senate election on a debate stage this fall?

At this point, the answer is no, USA Today Network reports.

Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin says CABL canceled its Oct. 20 debate that was to have been televised statewide on Louisiana Public Broadcasting after incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy’s campaign said it couldn’t commit to a specific date because the Senate’s work schedule is uncertain.

Erwin says CABL also planned to invite Kennedy’s top two Democratic challengers: Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon, based on participation criteria of having raised at least $1 million. Read the full story.