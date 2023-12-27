Why are so few Louisianans showing up at the polls to vote?

In an important election year—featuring races for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and several local government seats—Louisiana saw historically low voter turnout. Experts are still looking at why.

Only about 36% of registered voters cast ballots in October’s primary election, marking the lowest turnout in a Louisiana gubernatorial primary since 2011. The general election in November saw even lower turnout, when only about 23% of registered voters made it to the polls.

“This entire state didn’t show up,” says Ashley Shelton, president and CEO of the Power Coalition, a nonpartisan civic engagement group.

Turnout was significantly down among Democrats and Black Louisianans. And it was down in areas that traditionally lean more Democratic, like New Orleans.

Primary election turnout in Orleans Parish was about 27%—down by more than 11% compared to the 2019 gubernatorial primary. And a lower percentage of Orleans residents voted for Shawn Wilson, the only high-profile Democratic candidate in the governor’s race, than for outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2019.

All told, Wilson brought in only 26% of the votes cast in the primary election. His main opponent, Republican Jeff Landry, brought in 52%.

“I think people had a foregone conclusion that every Democrat makes it to the runoff when that is absolutely not the case when you’ve got other voters more energized and engaged than you,” Wilson said in an interview after his loss.

To win as a Democrat in Louisiana, statistics suggest Wilson would have needed to garner more than 90% of all Black votes in the state as well as one-third of the total white vote—a tough goal to reach in a staunchly red state.

But according to Wilson and other Black Louisiana leaders, the tougher task is overcoming apathy and a lack of engagement among voters.

