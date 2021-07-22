Winners and losers in Louisiana’s first veto override session 

Republican leaders in the Louisiana Legislature ended the first veto override session in the history of the state Wednesday, three days earlier than the session had to end, when it became obvious the Republican leadership didn’t have enough votes to override any of the governor’s vetoes. Lawmakers had the option of staying until midnight Saturday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, vetoed 28 bills and several other local construction projects approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Conservatives had pushed for lawmakers to return for a veto override session to overturn some of those decisions. But in the end, they weren’t able to meet the two-thirds vote threshold to do so.

