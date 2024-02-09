What to know about Gov. Jeff Landry’s first budget proposal 

Gov. Jeff Landry wants to drive a lot of the state’s extra funding into public safety agencies like the prison system, state police and drug courts and has proposed no major, new financial investments in education or health care services over the next 17 months.

The governor also opened the door on Thursday to reducing pay for certain groups of K-12 public school teachers as part of his budget proposal for the next fiscal year that starts July 1.

The governor’s staff suggested scrapping a $2,000 teacher stipend given out this year, and redistributing that same money as grants to school districts or using it to boost pay for hard-to-fill positions such as math or science instructor positions.

In total, the governor’s budget team outlined more than $116.4 million in public safety funding increases, including more than $42.1 million in extra funding for state police and $51.5 million more for the prison system.

Landry’s budget architect, Commissioner of Administration Taylor Barras, says some of this funding is being set aside in anticipation of the Louisiana Legislature passing tougher-on-crime measures in the special legislative session starting Feb. 19.

Landry’s budget presentation included no plans to make structural changes to the state health department in the near future, despite the governor saying he would consider work requirements or copayments for the Medicaid program.

Landry has also set aside no funding for education savings accounts, a policy change that has been pushed by several conservative education advocates. The governor and his budget staff also didn’t mention putting any additional money into programs meant to mitigate the state’s property insurance crisis.

