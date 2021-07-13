What to expect from Louisiana’s almost certain veto session

Louisiana’s first veto override session in modern history is all but inevitable with every Republican leader in the GOP-dominated House and Senate supporting returning to the Capitol to challenge Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes.

Veto sessions are automatic unless lawmakers opt-out by sending in ballots to the House and Senate clerks, which they have done every time since the new Louisiana Constitution was ratified in 1974.

Here are the next steps to trigger a historic veto override session, when it would happen and how it will work, according to The Daily Advertiser:

• Legislators must return their ballots to opt-out of a session by midnight Thursday.

• If the veto session is triggered by a majority of lawmakers in both chambers not returning their ballots, the session must begin at noon on the 40th day after the previous session’s adjournment, or July 20. Lawmakers must then adjourn on or before the fifth calendar day of the session.

• Edwards vetoed 28 bills, all of which are eligible to be considered for an override during the session.

• Lastly, agreeing to return for a veto session takes only a majority of both chambers, but overriding the governor’s veto of a bill requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate, a much higher bar. The Senate holds a Republican supermajority with 27 members there, the GOP has only 68 members in the House, two short of a two-thirds majority.

