U.S. Supreme Court limits federal authority over wetlands

The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped federal agencies of authority over millions of acres of wetlands, expanding the ability of farmers, homebuilders and other developers to dig up or fill wetlands near rivers, lakes and streams.

Some experts say the battle over wetlands now may shift to states, with red and blue states writing laws that take dramatically different approaches.

The 5-4 ruling Thursday may nullify key parts of a rule the Biden administration imposed in December, which two federal judges already had blocked from being enforced in 26 states. It’s the latest turn in a decades-old struggle by courts and regulators to determine which waters are subject to protection under the Clean Water Act.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, says federally protected wetlands must be directly adjacent to a “relatively permanent” waterway “connected to traditional interstate navigable waters” such as a river or ocean. They also must have a “continuous surface connection with that water, making it difficult to determine where the ‘water’ ends and the ‘wetland’ begins.”

The previous standard, which critics said was vague and unworkable, was that covered wetlands had a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water. Industry and farm groups praised the ruling.

“This is the exact answer that we’ve been asking for for a long time.” says Travis Cushman, deputy general counsel for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Jim Murphy, an attorney with the National Wildlife Federation, called the ruling “one of the saddest chapters in the 50-year history of the Clean Water Act.”

