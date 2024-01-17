U.S. House Speaker Johnson, Gov. Landry are split on new congressional districts

Wary of losing Republicans’ tenuous grip on the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson threw a wrench into the Louisiana Legislature’s redistricting endeavors Tuesday.

Johnson, a Bossier Parish Republican who was thrust into the speakership earlier this year, released a statement that condemns the map Gov. Jeff Landry prefers. It includes two majority-Black districts out of the state’s six U.S. House seats. Johnson called for a federal court to rule on a plan the legislature approved in 2022.

Black voters have sued to stop that map, which retains only one majority-Black district. Over the past two years, federal courts have debated whether the case should move forward without ruling on the map itself.

“We’ve just seen, and are very concerned with, the proposed Congressional map presented in the Louisiana Legislature,” Johnson said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It remains my position that the existing map is constitutional and that the legal challenge to it should be tried on merits so the State has adequate opportunity to defend its merits. Should the state not prevail at trial, there are multiple other map options that are legally compliant and do not require the unnecessary surrender of a Republican seat in Congress.”

However, the map that Johnson opposes has approval from Louisiana’s legislators. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.