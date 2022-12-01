Two St. George incorporation appeals in the works ahead of Dec. 12 deadline

Attorneys representing supporters of the incorporation of St. George are preparing briefs to submit to the appellate court ahead of a Dec. 12 deadline.

Two separate appeals are in the works: one on behalf of incorporation leaders Norman Browning and Chris Rials by the legal team that lost at trial, and one for voters and property owners in the affected area who also support incorporation.

“Our appeal specifically allows many of those electors to have a direct voice in the legal process beyond their prior votes,” Marcus Plaisance of Plaisance Law, which is preparing the latter appeal, says by email.

Judge Martin Coady in May ruled that St. George’s incorporation as planned is unreasonable under state law. He doubted the potential new municipality’s ability to fund services and said incorporation could damage Baton Rouge’s finances.

But the relevant law is largely untested in court, which means there isn’t much precedent about when an incorporation should be considered “reasonable.” The First Circuit will be tasked with applying the law as written to the record created at trial and making interpretations when necessary, Plaisance says.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole sued to block incorporation. Brett Furr of Taylor Porter, who represents the plaintiffs, says that until recently he wasn’t aware of the part of the statute allowing individual electors and property owners to appeal the decision, but he doesn’t think it will be significant.

“There’s only one case, and there’s only one record,” Furr says. “The court of appeals will look at what’s in the record and decide the case.”