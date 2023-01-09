Treasurer John Schroder announces bid for governor 

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder has joined the governor’s race alongside Attorney General Jeff Landry as the second statewide-elected GOP official vying to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards, USA Today Network reports.

Schroder, who launched a soft campaign last year, had originally set an official announcement date of Jan. 12, but he let supporters know today that he is running.

“This campaign is not going to be an easy one,” he says in an email. “We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.” Read the full story (subscription).