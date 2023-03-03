Three talking points from Louisiana gubernatorial candidates’ forum

At this early stage in the governor’s race, the four announced Republican gubernatorial candidates are hitting on similar campaign messages, though offering few specifics about what they would do as governor to solve the state’s problems.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Rep. Richard Nelson and Treasurer John Schroder appeared at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s governor candidates forum Thursday. Independent candidate Hunter Lundy, who has more campaign cash than either Hewitt or Nelson, was excluded from the event.

A spokesperson for LABI says the group was pressed for time and couldn’t include more than four candidates in the program. Lundy alleges the business organization wasn’t interested in hearing different political perspectives.

The field of gubernatorial candidates is not yet settled, with months to go until the Oct. 14 primary election.

The current Republican candidates are emphasizing the following themes:

Crime is too high

Two candidates, Landry and Schroder, indicated fighting crime would be one of their top priorities if elected. Both men previously worked in law enforcement and opened their speeches with remarks about the state’s violent crime rate.

Eliminate the income tax

Nelson’s campaign is essentially built around eliminating the income tax. The state legislator from Mandeville introduced a bill to do so in 2021 that failed. He calls it the key to stemming Louisiana’s population loss and spurring economic growth.

Cutting the state income tax would create a massive $4.5 billion to $5 billion hole in Louisiana’s budget. It would likely cause massive reductions in funding for public universities and colleges, health care services and prisons unless it was replaced with another source of revenue.

Schroder and Landry also said they support doing away with the income tax.

Hewitt didn’t say—and wasn’t asked—whether she would support eliminating the income tax.

‘Parental rights’ should be protected

Three of the four Republican candidates made a passing reference to supporting “parental rights.” Only Nelson didn’t mention the topic during the forum.

“The most important voice in the child’s education are the parents,” Landry said when asked about his education platform.

“We must uphold the right of parents,” Schroder said, but then added, “Let’s stop blaming teachers.”

Hewitt said it was important to “protect our personal freedoms and get government out of the way.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.