Ted James is leaving his job with the SBA after two years 

Ted James, regional administrator for the Small Business Administration and former state representative, today announced he is stepping down from his position at the SBA, WAFB-TV reports.

Since his appointment to the role by President Joe Biden in late 2021, James has overseen SBA operations in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma. His last day with the agency is Feb. 10.

The Advocate reported that James is preparing to run for mayor of Baton Rouge, challenging Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in her bid for a third term.