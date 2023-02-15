Tax-cut triggers leading to revenue losses spur state lawmakers to act  

A set of new automatic tax cuts that Louisiana lawmakers said would occur only during an economic boom have reached two of their three requirements to take effect. Now the chair of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee has introduced new legislation to curtail potential revenue losses if the tax cut triggers take effect.

Two years ago, Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, championed a package of sweeping tax reform bills that included rate cuts for corporate and individual taxpayers. At the time, that legislation was revenue neutral, but further cuts could happen through automatic rate reductions that lawmakers baked into the bills.

The triggers take effect if a set of specific economic thresholds are met.

For a corporate franchise tax cut, the prior fiscal year’s corporate income and franchise tax collections and the state’s total revenues must exceed what they were for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. Plus, the state’s budget stabilization fund, or so-called “rainy day fund,” must reach a balance that is at least 2.5% of total state revenue receipts.

“We’re real close to the trigger,” Allain said in a phone interview. “I think we’ve hit the first two [thresholds]. Now it just depends how much goes in the rainy day fund.”

State revenue receipts total about $37.8 billion, and the rainy day fund balance is currently $721 million but is projected to increase to $903 million during the next fiscal year, according to Debbie Vivien, chief economist with the Legislative Fiscal Office.

To address the issue, Allain has pre-filed SB6 ahead of the upcoming regular session, which begins April 10. The bill would reduce the amount of tax rebates offered through the state’s Quality Jobs Program if franchise tax rates are cut either through the rate reduction triggers or through new legislation. The Quality Jobs Program offers payroll tax rebates to companies that create jobs and sales tax rebates on purchases of materials used in construction.

It is a similar situation for the individual income tax cut trigger. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.