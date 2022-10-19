Stormwater utility fee community meetings canceled 

The remaining series of joint community meetings across the parish on the proposed stormwater utility fee have been canceled, the East Baton Rouge City-Parish government announced today.

Additionally, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to withdraw her office’s proposal for the fee amid confusion over a nondisclosure agreement and dwindling support from EBR Metro Council members, WBRZ-TV reports.

The fee would have raised about $36.5 million per year to reduce flood risk and improve water quality in the parish, and would have been applied to properties within Baton Rouge city limits and unincorporated areas based on the amount of each property’s water runoff.

The Metro Council is still expected to discuss the proposal at its public meeting Oct. 26, though it’s unclear whether it will still go to a vote. Read more about the situation from WBRZ-TV, and about the utility fee from a past Daily Report.