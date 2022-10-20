Stormwater coalition hopes controversy doesn’t derail conversation

While Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration may have torpedoed the chances of establishing a stormwater management fee in East Baton Rouge Parish anytime soon, advocates hope the conversation continues.

“The Louisiana Stormwater Coalition is disheartened by the recent lack of transparency surrounding the stormwater utility fee, but we are encouraged that this will spark a serious conversation with stakeholders and the public about what a permanently funded stormwater management program will look like,” the group says in a prepared statement.

The coalition plans to convene the first Louisiana Stormwater Summit Nov. 10 at The Water Campus, which it says will help residents and officials understand how creating stormwater management programs can help solve flooding and litter issues while improving quality of life and promoting economic development.

While an infusion of federal cash to address stormwater issues is possible, it wouldn’t solve the problem, the coalition argues.

“We are concerned that one-time federal money might lull people into thinking that the ongoing problems are solved,” the group says.

Broome has pulled back her stormwater fee proposal. Metro Council members plan to investigate the administration’s false claim that the federal government was preventing local officials from disclosing conversations about the fee and potential federal mandates related to stormwater issues.