Still on the fence, Garret Graves feeling the heat to enter governor’s race 

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says he is facing “extraordinary pressure” to run for governor and continues to weigh a decision on whether to enter this year’s race or remain in the newly GOP-controlled House where his influence is growing, USA Today Network reports.

“I’m continuing to think through where I can be the most helpful for the state,” Graves tells USA Today Network. “At the end of the day, there is extraordinary pressure [from supporters] to run.”

Graves says he’s been meeting with constituents and supporters since returning to Baton Rouge last week, and that he has been talking about it with his family.

Graves says his decision will come “sometime soon.” Read the full story (subscription).