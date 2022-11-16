Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson give Louisiana additional clout in new US House

Republican Louisiana U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise and Mike Johnson will be among the leaders at the seat of power in the next GOP-controlled House after securing wins from their delegation, USA Today Network reports.

Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, will be the majority leader in the new Congress next year, second only to the House speaker, who will likely be Kevin McCarthy of California. Scalise will be the highest-ranking House member from Louisiana since Democrat Hale Boggs was majority leader in the early 1970s.

Johnson, who represents the state’s 4th Congressional District, kept his current job as vice-chair of the Republican Conference, or caucus.

Louisiana’s other House members—Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Julia Letlow of Start and Democrat Troy Carter of New Orleans—are also expected to advance in the next Congress with influential committee assignments, which will be announced later.

