State Senate passes bill to promote competition among EV charging stations 

A bill designed to ensure competition among electric vehicle charging stations has cleared the Louisiana Senate with near-unanimous support, according to The Center Square.

The Senate voted 36-1 on Thursday to approve Senate Bill 460, sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.

The bill calls for the Public Service Commission “to establish an electric vehicle charging rate structure that promotes long-term alternative fuel market competition.”

“Right now, unless you’re an electric company you cannot sell power,” Ward says. “We’ve got to figure out a way to adapt to that and I think the PSC right now is the proper forum to try and work those things out, so we’re going to give them the first shot at doing that and hopefully they can get it done in a pretty expedited fashion.” Read more.