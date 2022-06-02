Rick Ward’s Senate district offers rare pickup opportunity for Democrats

Though state Sen. Rick Ward, who is leaving office after the current session ends, is a Republican, he was elected to the office as a Democrat, and Louisiana’s minority party will have a decent chance to pick up his seat, says political consultant and pollster John Couvillon.

District 17 has a history of electing Democrats, and while it has trended more Republican lately, it’s not a slam dunk for the GOP. Though nearly 61% of voters supported Donald Trump for president in 2020, 55% supported Democrat John Bel Edwards over Republican Eddie Rispone in the 2019 runoff for governor.

The district has a significant Black population that tends to support Democrats, as well as voters who may prefer Republicans at the top of the ticket but don’t mind voting for Democrats down the ballot, Couvillon says.

The sprawling district encompasses much of St. Helena, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Assumption and St. Martin parishes, and it likely will take a substantial amount of money to compete. State Reps. Chad Brown and Jeremy Lacombe, both Democrats, and independent Daryl Adams could be strong candidates, along with local elected officials, Couvillon says.

“It’s not a district for the weak,” he says.