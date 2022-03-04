State Rep. Tanner Magee calls for constitutional convention 

Louisiana House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee is calling for a limited constitutional convention to amend language regarding tax structure, dedicated revenues and fiscal restraints on local governments, The Center Square reports.

Magee, R-Houma, filed House Bill 259 ahead of the regular legislative session, which starts March 14, to call for a constitutional convention in August aimed at giving lawmakers in the General Assembly more latitude with budget issues.

“It has been more than 42 years since the Constitution of Louisiana became effective at midnight on December 31, 1971, and during these years the document which constitutes the state’s basic law has been amended some 203 times,” HB259 reads.

The bill points to constitutional changes needed to address issues with the state’s tax structure, how state revenues are allocated for health care and higher education and fiscal restraints on local governments “that dramatically limit their authority to meet fiscal and budgetary demands.” Read the full story.