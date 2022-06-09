State Rep. Scott McKnight first to announce candidacy for treasurer 

Republican Louisiana State Rep. Scott McKnight today announced his candidacy for state treasurer. McKnight has represented District 68 since 2020.

The district encompasses a large portion of Baton Rouge.

“The state treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than in most states,” McKnight says. “It’s important to have a fiscal conservative with business experience in the seat to keep a watchful eye on state spending and be willing to take a stand. That’s who I am. That’s my track record,” McKnight says.

McKnight is the first to declare his candidacy for the position after Treasurer John Schroder announced his intentions to friends and family to run for governor in 2023.

A campaign kickoff fundraiser for McKnight is set for June 30 in Baton Rouge. To assist in his fundraising efforts, McKnight has assembled a financial committee comprising business and community leaders from across the state. The committee includes Boysie Bollinger of New Orleans, Scott Ballard of Covington, Russell Mosely of Baton Rouge, Beth and Ross LeBlanc of Lafayette, Gray Stream of Lake Charles, and Mike Busada of Shreveport.

McKnight is vice president and director of business development at BXS Insurance, which has over 30 offices across eight states.