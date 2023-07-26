State lawmakers question funding, oversight for elder abuse investigations

Louisiana legislators questioned Tuesday whether the state needs to devote more money to fight elder abuse after an investigation showed the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs has not adequately responded to reports of mistreatment and neglect.

“It looks like to me that this is another one of those instances where there is a funding issue that we have to address,” Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said during a meeting of the Legislative Audit Advisory Council at the state Capitol.

Lawmakers also suggested studying the structure of the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, after the report from the legislative auditor suggested the office doesn’t have enough resources to keep up with abuse allegations it receives.

Like child protective services, the elderly protective services division solicits tips from the public about potential cases of abuse for people 60 and older. It received nearly 5,200 reports of abuse and neglect from 2017 to 2022, according to a recent audit. The most common allegations included self-neglect (27%), caregiver neglect (24%), financial exploitation (18%), and emotional abuse (16%).

Auditors found several shortcomings in elderly protective services. The division wasn’t reporting enough cases to coroners for suspicious death investigations, it wasn’t responding to potential emergencies quickly enough, and it needed more robust public outreach.

A public hotline for reporting suspected elder abuse is open only during weekday business hours, leaving no options for assistance on weekends and holidays. The workload for the caseworkers is also too high. More staff and better technology would help existing employees manage their loads, according to the auditor.

“I’m not sure how much more we expect them to do,” Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said during the meeting. “I do think it’s a budget and funding issue.”

A couple of lawmakers suggested Louisiana look at combining elderly protective services with its other adult protective services division in the Louisiana Department of Health. The adult protective services division serves a similar function as elderly protective services, but for people who are ages 18 to 59.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.