State lawmakers nearing deadline to pass a budget

As the clock ticks down to adjournment, Louisiana legislators still need to pass a budget.

With an estimated $2.2 billion in extra revenue, lawmakers are debating how to spend the more-than-expected funds.

The House most recently rejected the Senate amendments to the plan.

The budget will now go to a conference committee, a closed-door meeting of three lawmakers from each chamber, in hopes of working out a deal in the final hours of session.

Lawmakers have until 6 p.m. to pass the budget. If it is not passed, lawmakers could be called back for a special session. Read more about the budget negotiations.