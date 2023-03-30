State lawmaker filing bill that restricts social media access for children  

A Louisiana lawmaker is filing a bill that would require social media companies like TikTok or Instagram to secure parental consent before children can download the apps, as well as create blackout times to be off the platforms as criticism of the companies escalates in state legislatures and Congress, USA Today Network reports.

State Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, who says he is filing the bill today, says the measure would create age restrictions for minors 16 and younger. McMath says he wants to protect children and teenagers from the dangers of social media while still being able to access the value of the technology.

His bill will also outlaw the companies from storing data of minors or advertising to minor account holders. The social media blackout, similar to a curfew, would be from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Read the full story.