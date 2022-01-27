St. George plaintiffs file for summary judgment

Plaintiffs seeking to block the incorporation of St. George will ask the judge in their case to rule in their favor without a trial.

Last week, Judge Martin Coady denied a similar request from incorporation supporters, refusing to grant summary judgment on a list of issues. However, Coady did rule that a provision of the East Baton Rouge Parish plan of government limiting the number of cities in the parish is unconstitutional, which means a parishwide election would not be necessary for incorporation if the defendants prevail.

Under the law, the hearing on the plaintiffs’ request for summary judgment must be held between Feb. 24 and March 4, at least 30 days after their request and at least 30 days before the first potential trial date of April 4, according to a letter to the court by plaintiffs’ attorney Mary Olive Pierson.

When an incorporation is contested, among issues the court will consider are:

Whether statements in the incorporation petition are accurate;

Whether the proposed municipality can deliver services in a reasonable amount of time;

And whether the incorporation will have adverse effects on neighboring municipalities.

You can read the relevant state law here.