St. George trial going forward after Broome bid rejected

Plaintiffs seeking to stop the incorporation of St. George failed today to convince a judge to grant summary judgment in their favor, meaning the trial will go forward this spring.

Attorney Mary Olive Pierson, on behalf of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole, stressed that the petition did not include a plan for how the proposed municipality would be run, as the law requires.

“There’s just no information there,” she said.

But attorney Sheri Morris, on behalf of incorporation leaders Norman Browning and Chris Rials, said the secretary of state and the governor have said the petition complied with the law, allowing the election to go forward.

“We have met the definition of a plan,” she said. “It’s a method for achieving an end.”

Judge Martin Coady said it is the court’s responsibility, not the governor’s or the secretary of state’s, to determine whether the petition was valid. But he said the law is unclear about what constitutes a plan, which raises issues that should be resolved in court. The trial is set for May 2.

In January, Coady denied a similar petition from incorporation supporters, though he did rule that a provision of the East Baton Rouge Parish plan of government limiting the number of cities in the parish is unconstitutional, which means a parishwide election would not be necessary for incorporation if the defendants prevail.

Issues Coady will consider include whether the incorporation petition complied with the law, whether the proposed municipality will be able to provide services in a reasonable amount of time, and whether the incorporation itself is reasonable.