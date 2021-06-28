Some on Ascension council want to remove Cointment from drainage board 

A group of Ascension Parish Council members wants to call an emergency drainage district meeting to remove Parish President Clint Cointment from the drainage board and add someone with greater expertise in water management, WAFB-TV reports.

The emergency meeting, which is not yet scheduled, follows the council’s recent vote to enact a nine-month moratorium on new development while the parish grapples with how to implement new flood prevention strategies.

“President Cointment is somewhat qualified. I don’t think he has done a great job at drainage as you saw at the end of the last moratorium meeting,” says Council member Aaron Lawler. Watch the story here.