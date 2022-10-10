Small business group files suit over Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

An advocacy group for small businesses has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans—the latest legal challenge to the program.

The suit, filed today by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues that the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed by conservative business groups, attorneys and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections.

Elaine Parker, foundation president, slammed the program as executive overreach and complained that it does nothing to address the root cause of rising debt: the “outrageous increase in college tuition that outpaces inflation every single year.”

“This bailout is going to affect everyone in this country because of the mass size of the program,” she says. “And everyone should have the opportunity to provide their views to the government.” She adds, “These universities need to be held accountable for this student debt crisis.”

The foundation previously turned to the courts in an effort to block the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on businesses. It also sued Major League Baseball in 2001 for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over objections to changes to Georgia’s voting laws. That lawsuit, which cited losses to local businesses, was later dropped.

The new lawsuit is one of a growing number of legal challenges trying to halt the proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for certain borrowers. Read the full story.