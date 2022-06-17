Seven maps the Legislature will consider for new congressional districts

Louisiana lawmakers have so far filed seven maps to consider in the special session brought about after a federal court rejected a congressional redistricting proposal they approved earlier this year.

The judge in the case has given legislators until Monday to submit a map with two majority-Black districts in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Debate on one of the proposed maps took place Thursday, but a Senate committee declined to advance Sen. Cleo Fields’ bill that features two majority-Black districts. Alternatives will be considered Friday when House and Senate redistricting committees meet.

