Senators reach deal on bipartisan infrastructure package

Senate Republicans reached a deal with Democrats today over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure package, a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. An evening test vote is possible.

The bipartisan package includes about $600 billion in new spending on highways, bridges, transit, broadband, water systems and other public works projects.

Lead GOP negotiator Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio made the announcement at the Capitol, flanked by four other Republican senators, including Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, who have been in talks with Democrats and the White House on the bipartisan package for days. A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased infrastructure spending.

Still unclear is how to pay for the bipartisan package after Democrats rejected a plan to bring in funds by hiking the gas tax drivers pay at the pump and Republicans dashed a plan to boost the IRS to go after tax scofflaws.

Funding could come from repurposing COVID relief aid, reversing a Trump-era pharmaceutical rebate and other streams. It’s possible the final deal could run into political trouble if it doesn’t pass muster as fully paid for when the Congressional Budget Office assesses the details. Read more about the federal infrastructure deal.