Senate president: Louisiana veto override session likely

Momentum is building for Louisiana lawmakers to hold a historic veto override session, with Senate President Page Cortez announcing today that senators are likely to support the effort to try to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections.

Cortez says Edwards’ spurning of a bill banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender appears to have spurred enough backing among senators for the mid-July veto session. House Republicans already indicated they have the support to hold the gathering, and GOP House Speaker Clay Schexnayder wants the session.

Legislators say they’ve been inundated with emails and phone calls in support of the vetoed bill by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton. The state Republican Party, the Christian conservative organization Louisiana Family Forum, and others are pushing lawmakers to hold the session.

“The grassroots swell of public opinion has been overwhelming, and so as I speak to the individual senators, they want to be able to go on the record saying they not only voted to support this (bill) during session, but they believe it’s that important to go back in and be on the record with an override vote,” Cortez says.

Edwards announced last week he vetoed Mizell’s bill, but he hasn’t turned in the official veto message to the Legislature. Cortez says that if the governor somehow changes his mind on that measure, he could possibly avoid the session. But Edwards has offered no indication he intends to do so—calling the legislation a threat to Louisiana’s ability to attract big events.

Beyond the transgender sports ban veto, some Republicans are pushing a veto session because Edwards rejected a measure that would allow people 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

Edwards described the transgender bill as enshrining discrimination in state law and making life more difficult for vulnerable children. He said the bill “was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana.” The Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has enacted the equivalent of a prohibition on transgender athletes participating on high school sports teams.

If a veto override session is held this year, it will begin July 20 and could last through July 24.