See who the hosts are for Mayor Broome’s campaign fundraiser

While candidates for state office are qualifying for this year’s election, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is preparing to shore up her campaign war chest for next year.

Broome is holding a breakfast fundraising event Aug. 17 at the City Club downtown. Tickets are $500, while the suggested contribution for a “host” is $2,500.

Among others, members of the event’s host committee include Preston Castille, attorney and state education board member; Tony Clayton, district attorney for Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes; Tom Delahaye, CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services; Mike Hollingsworth of Hollingsworth Richards Automotive Group; and Walter Monsour, former city-parish official and current vice president with CSRS.

CSRS also is among the businesses listed as hosts. Others include Acadian Ambulance, AT&T, Bonton Associates, Compliance Envirosystems, Emergent Method, Quality Engineering & Surveying and Hunt, Guillot & Associates.

Broome’s most recent campaign finance report filed with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, which covers last year, shows $52,208.27 on hand following $38,631.14 in spending during the year. The only contribution listed is an $825 in-kind contribution from The Executive Center on South Foster Drive for use of a reception hall.

Broome has said she is planning to run for her third term as mayor-president but hedged a little in a January interview, suggesting she might consider doing something else if it would allow her to “serve humanity to the best of my ability.” She has not made an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s congressional map remains in legal limbo. The addition of a second Black-majority district that includes part of East Baton Rouge Parish could have ripple effects on the mayoral campaign.

For example, state Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat and former congressman, has qualified to run for reelection and reported having a little less than $500,000 on hand at the end of 2022. He could be a formidable candidate for mayor-president or for Congress with the right district, which could in turn open up his current seat.